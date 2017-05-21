Twitter's co-founder is sorry if the site helped elect Trump

David Paul Morris/Getty Images

A co-founder of Twitter says he's sorry if the social networking site helped elect Donald Trump, as the president has suggested.

Evan Williams called Twitter's role in Trump's popularity "a very bad thing" during an interview with the New York Times. The president has said he believes Twitter helped put him in the White House.

"Let me tell you about Twitter," Trump told Fox News in March, "I think that maybe I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Twitter, because I get such a fake press, such a dishonest press."

Williams also called the internet "broken" because it rewards extremes.

When asked about Trump's claim, Williams said, "If it's true that he wouldn't be president if it weren't for Twitter, then yeah, I'm sorry."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The role played by social networks in the lead-up to Trump's victory last year has become a hot-button issue, entangling tech giants like Facebook and Google. Numerous allegations have been made that the fake news shared on the social networks helped Trump win.

While Trump credits the social platform for helping him win the White House, some close to the president reportedly worry that his prolific and often controversial tweeting could have dire consequences. The New York Times reported Saturday that members of his staff are desperate for him to slow down with the tweets.

Correction, May 22 at 8:19 a.m. PT: Instances of the misspelling of Williams have been fixed.