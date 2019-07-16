Twitter chooses to not flag Trump racist tweets

NurPhoto

President Donald Trump's comments on Twitter are again stirring controversy. The president used the social media site to attack "Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen" in a series of racist tweets on Sunday. These tweets are still viewable and have yet to be flagged by Twitter.

"Go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," Trump tweeted on Sunday. Although he didn't name individuals, the president alluded to four Democratic Congresswomen nicknamed "the Squad."

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

There was a public outcry following the president's tweets with many, including fellow Republicans, condemning the comments.

Twitter didn't have a comment on why the president's tweets weren't flagged.

Last month, Twitter changed how tweets from public officials, including Trump, that violate the platform's policies. The company said it would flag and downrank, or deprioritize tweets from people's feeds and features less prominently on the site, but not remove them if they're seen as being in the public interest.

The social media platform does have a policy regarding "hateful conduct" that says users can't promote or directly attack others based on race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease.

The four Democratic Congresswomen -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts -- held a press briefing Monday in response to the president's tweets believed to be directed to them.

"When people say, 'If you say a negative thing about the policies in this country, you hate this country,' to me, it sort of speaks to the hypocrisy," Omar said. "When this President ran and until today, he talked about everything that was wrong in this country and how he was going to make it great. And so for him to condemn us and to say we are un-American for wanting to work hard to make this country be the country we all deserve to live in, it's complete hypocrisy."

Trump defended his tweets Monday at the White House during a press briefing for his "Made in America" celebration. He says he didn't name specific individuals but advised them if they don't like the country they can leave.

"These are people that in my opinion hate our country," he said. "They can leave and I'm sure there will be many people that won't miss them."

The president continued the defense of his tweets on Tuesday on Twitter saying his tweets weren't racist.

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.