Twitter changes policy to accommodate voter registration campaign ads

Chesnot / Getty Images

The French government was almost scuppered from posting ads on Twitter encouraging people to vote by its own fake news rules on Thursday.

According to a French law, introduced last year, political adverts can only be posted on social media if they're clearly labelled with the details of who paid for them. Twitter had no way of implementing this, so initially decided to issue a blanket ban preventing the government from posting its ads on the platform.

Fortunately for France, the social network later decided to backtrack, tweaking its policy to allow the ads, which were designed to encourage French citizens to register to vote in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

"We wanted to make this clarification because we will continue to promote and protect the integrity of conversations around #EUelections2019 the next few months," said Twitter, posting on its official French account.

Promouvoir et protéger l'intégrité des #EUelections2019 est au cœur de notre mission pour les prochains mois. Il s'agit notamment d'encourager la participation des électeurs. 1/3 — Twitter France (@TwitterFrance) April 4, 2019

It made the decision to change its policies to allow the #OuiJeVote (#YesIvote) campaign to be promoted on Twitter after meeting with the French government. Ministers welcomed the decision.

"The issue of the withdrawal of terrorist and hateful content remains," said Minister for the Interior Christophe Castaner on Twitter. "Let's continue to dialogue and work together for the benefit of all," added Culture Minister Franck Riester.

Over the past few years France has taken an increasingly strong stance on regulating big tech companies, introducing its own digital tax ahead of the wider EU and bringing many Silicon Valley bosses, including Mark Zuckerberg, to Paris to establish itself as a leader in the tech world.