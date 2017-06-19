Getty Images

Twitter wants more of us to #SeeEverySide.

The company is launching a new advertising campaign Monday, complete with that new hashtag and slogan and a TV spot featuring Grammy-winning hip-hop "it" dude Chance the Rapper.

The 60-second spot, which will air during ABC's "The Bachelorette," shows the rapper asking his 4.3 million Twitter followers what songs he should perform at concert. His question elicits a wide-ranging debate through tweets, and it even gets a response from legendary rocker David Crosby, who tweets, "How about something with real instruments?"

The commercial plays off Twitter's catchphrase of "it's what's happening." It comes days after the platform redesigned its site -- to mixed reaction -- and follows a recent spike in user growth, due in part to President Trump's tweetstorms. The company also wants a bigger piece of paid media advertising pie that's dominated by its social media rivals.

But it's going to be a challenge. Google is likely to have nearly half of the projected $83 billion digital market this year, followed by Facebook, according to research firm eMarketer. Twitter's take? It'll be around 2 percent of the market, eMarketer estimates.

Twitter's chief marketing officer, Leslie Berland, said in a blog post that the platform's role in the world today is more relevant than ever and that the spot with Chance emphasizes its strengths.

"Chance's authentic use of Twitter is powerful as is his fandom and the conversation that surrounds him. We spotlight the voices of fans, press, influencers and artists -- every side of the conversation -- at the speed of Twitter," she said.

Twitter will be launching news- and sports-related ad spots in the coming weeks, Berland added.

