Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sells first tweet as an NFT for $2.9M

The first ever tweet from 15 years ago has sold.

The Twitter CEO has sold his first tweet ever for almost $3 million.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Jack Dorsey has sold his first tweet ever as an NFT, a nonfungible token. Raking in $2.9 million for the 15-year-old tweet -- which read "just setting up my twttr" -- the Twitter CEO immediately handed the proceeds over to GiveDirectly's Africa charity fund Monday in Bitcoin.

Dorsey put the tweet up for sale on March 5, with the bidding quickly jumping into the millions. The end sale price was $2,915,835.47.

An NFT is a cryptographic token that's enjoying popularity with artists and musicians. The digital assets are stored on the blockchain. The Kings of Leon is selling its latest album as an NFT, and Christie's is in the midst of its first NFT auction.