Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says you shouldn't obsess over your follower count

Jack Dorsey doesn't want you to worry about your follower count.

The Twitter CEO admitted that emphasizing the number of followers you've gathered wasn't the best move, Slashdot reported Monday.

He and fellow founders Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams didn't consider "all the dynamics that could ensue afterwards" as they prepared Twitter for its 2006 launch, Dorsey noted during a talk in New Delhi, India.

"It is actually incentivizing you to increase that number. That may have been right 12 years ago, but I don't think it is right today," he said.

"I don't think that's the number you should be focused on. I think what is more important is the number of meaningful conversations you're having on the platform. How many times do you receive a reply?"

He also confirmed that the company is still looking at letting you edit your tweets, according to The Next Web.

"We have been considering this for a while and we have to do in the right way. We can't just rush it out. We can't make something which is distracting or takes anything away from the public record," he said.

Last week, Evan Williams admitted to a Web Summit audience that showing the follower count was "detrimental" because it made Twitter a popularity contest, Recode Decode reported, even though it generated huge publicity for the social media platform in its early days.

President Donald Trump slammed Twitter last month, suggesting it had a political bias after his follower count dropped by about 300,000 in July.

Twitter said its focus was on the "health of the service," as it tried to remove bots and fake accounts. Every aspect of the platform is under review, including the "like" button, it noted last month.