Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey meets with President Trump

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The meeting happened on the same day Trump criticized Twitter, accusing the social media company of being "very discriminatory," playing "political games" and not treating him "well as a Republican." Twitter has denied suppressing conservative speech in the past.

“The best thing ever to happen to Twitter is Donald Trump.” @MariaBartiromo So true, but they don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people. Different names-over 100 M..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

.....But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games. No wonder Congress wants to get involved - and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Hours after lashing out at Twitter, Trump tweeted about the meeting and said he was looking forward to "keeping an open dialogue."

Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue! pic.twitter.com/QnZi579eFb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Motherboard, which first reported about the meeting, said Dorsey was invited to the White House for a closed-door 30 minute meeting.

A Twitter spokesperson said Dorsey had a "constructive meeting" with the president and confirmed the tech mogul was invited.

"They discussed Twitter's commitment to protecting the health of the public conversation ahead of the 2020 US elections and efforts underway to respond to the opioid crisis," the spokesperson said.

With nearly 60 million followers, Trump is among Twitter's most popular users, but his tweets can also be controversial. Twitter has faced calls to boot Trump off the platform over allegations that he's spreading hate speech or inciting violence, but the social network also has to consider whether Trump's tweets are newsworthy.

Twitter, which reported its first-quarter earnings Tuesday, beating expectations, plans to add a notice if a tweet violates the company's rules but stays up because it's in the public interest.

Originally published April 23, 2:10 p.m. PT

Update, 2:36 p.m.: Adds more background.