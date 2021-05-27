Twitter Blue subscription test run is reportedly live and costs $3 a month

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter has seemingly confirmed its Twitter Blue subscription service, which costs $2.99 a month, according to tipster Jane Manchun Wong. Wong posted screenshots to the social media site Thursday showing Twitter Blue appearing as an in-app purchase on the App Store.

"For testing, I've become the first paying Twitter Blue customer," Wong noted.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store



For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅



Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons



Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

She says the service comes with color themes and custom app icons, and that a Reader Mode, which converts threads into easy-to-read text, is coming soon.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wong has previously said Twitter Blue could have a tiered pricing model, with users who pay more getting more features. One of those features is reportedly called Collections, which lets users save their favorite tweets in collections to make them easier to find. Another rumored feature called Undo Send would reportedly let users take back their tweets if they hit "Undo" fast enough after posting.