Twitter 'Blue' subscription includes a way to 'undo' a tweet

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter is offering some users a way to revise their tweets before they get posted if they pay for a new subscription service that includes exclusive features.

The service, known as Twitter Blue, is rolling out Thursday in Australia and Canada and costs $4.49 AUD or $3.49 CAD, respectively. Twitter Blue is the social media site's first subscription offering, a move that gives the company another way to make money outside of advertising.

"A free Twitter is not going away, and never will. This subscription offering is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it," Twitter said in a blog post.

Twitter

The subscription offering includes a way to "undo" a tweet, meaning that users can preview and revise a tweet before it gets posted on their timelines. For years, Twitter users have asked for a way to edit their tweets, but the company has been reluctant to roll out that option because such a tool could be abused to mislead others about what was originally posted in a tweet. Users will have up to 30 seconds to "undo" their tweets before they go live.

Other exclusive features offered include a way to organize saved tweets in a bookmark folder and a reader mode that converts long threads of tweets into text that's easier to read. Twitter Blue subscribers will also have access to other benefits such as dedicated customer support, customizable app icons for their device's home screen and color themes for their Twitter app.

The company didn't say whether it plans to roll out the subscription service globally.