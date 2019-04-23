Twitter beats expectations as users grow and streamlining continues

Getty Images

Twitter is soaring high as users flock to the social network amid its efforts to crack down on problematic content and make the platform a more pleasant place to be.

On Tuesday, Twitter said monthly active users increased to 330 million in the first quarter from 321 million users in the fourth quarter. From now on Twitter will stop reporting monthly active users, which has been its benchmark for engagement.

Roughly 134 million users logged on to Twitter every day, an increase of 8 million compared to the 126 million the company reported in the fourth quarter. Twitter said its daily active users aren't comparable to other social networks because it only counts users who can view ads.

Revenue rose almost 8% to $787 million. That topped the $775.69 million that analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected. Twitter reported adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, above the 15 cents that analysts expected.

Promoting "healthy" conversations

If you find Twitter too confusing to use, you aren't alone.

Last month, the social network began letting some users test new features designed to make it easier to follow its sometimes chaotic conversations. The chaos was illustrated in February, when Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was interviewed by tweet. Walt Mossberg, a veteran tech journalist, called it "a living example of how Twitter is a chaotic hellpit."

The features included adding color to replies and indenting replies. The idea is to make the conversation easier to follow. It's hard to tell from Twitter's first-quarter results whether efforts to make the site easier to use are making a difference yet.

Twitter's efforts to improve usability come as it cracks down on hate speech and harassment. Like other social networks, such as Facebook and YouTube, Twitter struggled to remove copies of the New Zealand mosque shooting videos.

The social network has been called a "toxic place," especially for women. Last year, a study by Amnesty International and Element AI found that female journalists and politicians received "abusive" or "problematic" tweets every 30 seconds on average.

In April, Twitter said it was using technology to flag abusive tweets before a user reports them. About 38% of content that violates Twitter's rules was flagged by the company compared to zero percent during the same period last year, according to the company.

There are more possible changes coming to Twitter. The company said it plans to add a notice if a tweet violates the company's rules but stays up because it's in the public interest, a change that could impact President Donald Trump. In June, Twitter plans to launch a feature that lets people hide individual replies to tweets.