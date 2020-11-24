Twitter asks for feedback as it relaunches verification

Angela Lang/CNET

If you want that coveted blue checkmark on your Twitter account, you might soon be able to get it. On Dec. 17, the social media platform is rolling out the rules for its new public verification program. In the meantime, Twitter is asking for help in creating those rules.

In a tweet and blog post announcing the change, the company is asking interested parties to fill out a survey or tweet ideas with the hashtag #VerificationFeedback at any time through Dec. 8. The announcement clarified that Twitter paused the older version of the program because customers found it confusing, which is why the company is reaching out ahead of the rollout this time.

We're planning to relaunch verification in 2021, but first we want to hear from you.



Help us shape our approach to verification on Twitter by letting us know what you think. Take a look at our draft policy and submit your #VerificationFeedback here: https://t.co/0vmrpVtXGJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 24, 2020

Twitter clarified that certain types of notable accounts, including government, news and celebrities, will be automatically eligible. The feedback could help Twitter craft clear and fair verification rules for those and other accounts. Twitter will be announcing the final rules for the new program in mid December, but the new system will actually go into effect in early 2021.

Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter's product lead, tweeted, "Our goal is to bring clarity to what verification on Twitter means, the criteria we'll use for assessing verification, and how to apply."