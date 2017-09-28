Bye-bye Twitter app for Apple Watch

Claudia Cruz/CNET

What happened to the Twitter app for Apple Watch?

That's just what people who updated their iPhone version of the Twitter app are asking, after discovering Twitter's companion app for the Apple Watch has vanished from the App Store.

Apple Watch users turned to the app to look at recent tweets, check out top trends and send tweets using the Watch's voice-to-text feature. Now it's gone.

So what gives?

When asked for a comment, Twitter said: "We heard from people that notifications were the most helpful part of the Apple Watch Twitter experience. With this, we are focusing on supporting more robust, media-rich notifications. We are committed to providing the very best Twitter experience on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch, and we'll continue to iterate and improve our apps across all platforms."

Not exactly the most helpful response, we know.

We do know that Twitter hasn't updated its Apple Watch App for a while. And we know that Apple Watch owners can still get Twitter notifications thanks to the fact that Apple's watchOS mirrors iPhone notifications.

So while we can't say if Twitter will replace the app anytime soon -- if at all -- we can say it might not be anything you need, anyway.