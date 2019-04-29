Twitter adds WSJ, Time, Univision to its stable of video partners

Getty Images

Twitter is widening its video partnerships to include programming from news mainstays Time and The Wall Street Journal, as well as a deal with Univision to expand Spanish-language video exclusive to the social network.

The announcements Monday were part of Twitter's Newfront, an annual presentation to marketers that touts new video programming to place their commercials or sponsor outright.

Twitter's ad-friendly pitch comes as debate continues about the responsiveness to hate and threatening behavior on its platform -- the kind of content that advertisers usually avoid like kryptonite. Twitter came under renewed scrutiny earlier this month after a video shared by US President Donald Trump led to death threats against a freshman US representative, Democrat Ilhan Omar from Minnesota.

But Twitter's partnerships Monday highlighted sections of its platforms that give marketers more control over the messages running alongside their ads. Its Wall Street Journal partnership will launch a video franchise called What's Now, which will livestream its conferences and events as well as broadcast reporting, business analysis and markets insights. Time will develop exclusive video for Twitter around its Person of the Year and TIME 100 events.

Univision will deliver Spanish-language sports, news and entertainment video, like 2020 election analysis, highlights from soccer properties Liga MX and UEFA Champions League, and Latin music awards show coverage of Premios Juventud and Premio Lo Nuestro.

CNET was also announced Monday as a new partner.

Twitter also unveiled new video projects with existing partners, like Marvel, the NBA, BuzzFeed News, The Ringer and CNN, among others.