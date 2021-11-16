Twitter addresses 'disappearing' tweet issue with update

James Martin/CNET

A Twitter update to address an issue that caused tweets to disappear from view as timelines auto-refreshed started rolling out Monday, which will be a welcome change for anyone who's ever had a tweet they were reading vanish before they could finish. The company announced in September, acknowledging that it was a "frustrating experience."

Now, instead of your Twitter feed auto-refreshing on the company's web platform, you'll be able to refresh your timeline at your own leisure. Twitter Support tweeted that the "update to the disappearing tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline -- click the tweet counter bar at the top."

An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2021

This change will make Twitter's web platform function more like its mobile apps where you can manually refresh your feed whenever you see fit to do so. T

The auto-refresh update also comes amid a series of changes and enhancements from the social media giant, including the launch of Twitter Blue, a subscription-based service that allows you to do things like undo a Tweet, read articles ad-free and customize your experience on the platform.