Twitter acquires Squad, a screen-sharing social app

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter is acquiring Squad, a social media app built around users' ability to share their screens with one another.

"They'll join our product, design, and eng teams and help accelerate our work to bring people new and creative tools to start and join conversations on the service," tweeted Ilya Brown, head of product management at Twitter, on Friday.

Excited to share that the @squad team is joining @Twitter to help us bring new ways for people to interact, express themselves, and join in the public conversation. — Ilya Brown (@ilyabr0wn) December 11, 2020

Unfortunately for fans of Squad, Twitter will be shutting down the screen sharing service as it brings the Squad team into the fold, the company confirmed in an email.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.