Twitter acquires ad blocker Scroll as it builds subscription service

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter is acquiring ad blocker Scroll, it said Tuesday, with the intention of including it in an upcoming subscription service. Scroll removes ads and pop-ups from articles, and apparently partners with publishers so they don't lose revenue.

The service will help Twitter solve "one of the most frustrating parts" of reading content online by removing invasive ads, it said.

"We plan to include Scroll as part of an upcoming subscription offering we're currently exploring," Mike Park, Twitter's vice president of product, wrote in a blog post. "As a Twitter subscriber, picture getting access to premium features where you can easily read articles from your favorite news outlet or a writer's newsletter from Revue, with a portion of your subscription going to the publishers and writers creating the content."

It's unclear when Twitter's subscription service will roll out, but the company has tested features like undoing tweets, a charge to use dashboard app Tweetdeck and Super Follows, which would let you follow a creator or publisher for a monthly subscription fee and get exclusive content.