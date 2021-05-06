Twitter account sharing posts from Trump's new blog is already banned

Donald Trump

A Twitter account sharing posts from former President Donald Trump's new blog and other right-wing content was banned by the platform Wednesday. A spokesman for the social media site said Twitter would take enforcement action against accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account.

Twitter permanently banned Trump in January amid concerns his tweets could incite violence in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot.

Trump's team didn't respond to a request for comment on whether it was affiliated with the now-suspended account.

The suspended account reposted blog entries that were originally published on the From the desk of Donald J. Trump blog, which launched Tuesday. The suspended account also shared tweets from other Republican politicians, including Caitlyn Jenner, who's running for governor of California.

Trump's new blog is billed as "a place to speak freely and safely," though readers don't appear able to comment on his posts. Posts date back as far as March 24 and contain sentiments anyone familiar with Trump's tweets would recognize. Buttons to the right of his posts allow readers to like or share a post in their own Twitter or Facebook feed.

The former president has effectively been exiled from social media. On Wednesday, an oversight panel upheld Facebook's indefinite suspension of Trump's accounts, though it told the social network to either put a limit on the suspension or make it permanent. Snapchat and Google-owned YouTube have also taken action against Trump.

In a statement posted on his new blog, Trump lashed out at Facebook, as well as other social media companies.

"What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country," Trump wrote. "Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before."

He called the social media companies "corrupt" and said they would pay a "political price."