Twitch will run an Amazon Prime Day TV shopping channel-style stream

Twitch

Twitch is taking an old school approach to Amazon Prime Day by running a two-day TV shopping channel livestream July 15 and 16. Twitch Sells Out: A Prime Day Special Event will showcase gaming, electronics and other products in two 12-hour broadcasts.

The first kicks off on its main /twitchpresents channel on July 15 at 10 a.m. PT and runs until 10 p.m. PT. The second runs at the same times the following day.

"Dozens of your favorite Twitch streamers will be showcasing deals on everything from games and gaming peripherals, to kitchenware and electronics," the streaming service said its release, which noted that the full list will be revealed on July 10.

"They'll also dive into previously unseen demos and gameplay of some of the most anticipated releases of the year. And you can buy or preorder it all instantly on stream."

Intriguingly, Twitch also promised to highlight some of the weirder items that'll be on sale. You'll be able to watch the stream from anywhere in the world, but only people with US Prime memberships will be able to jump on the deals.