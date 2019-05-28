Twitch suspends live streaming from new accounts after 'gross violations'

Twitch

Twitch has temporarily suspended live streams from new creators after content that "grossly violates" its terms of service was streamed over the weekend.

Trolls used the game streaming platform to stream footage of Game of Thrones, porn, and the Christchurch terror attack along with hate speech in the comments, according to Vice.

Twitch said a number of accounts targeted the "Artifact" game directory to share the content.

Over the weekend we became aware of a number of accounts targeting the "Artifact" game directory to share content that grossly violates our terms of service. Our investigations uncovered that the majority of accounts that shared and viewed the content were automated. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) May 28, 2019

"Our investigations uncovered that the majority of accounts that shared and viewed the content were automated," Twitch said in a tweet Monday. "We are working with urgency to remove the offending content and suspend all accounts engaged in this behavior."

Twitch added that safety of the community is its "top priority," but it is working to restore access to live streaming as soon as possible.

According to The Verge, the channel for digital card game Artifact is the least popular on Twitch, leading to trolls tagging their content "Artifact" to use the low-key category to stream over the weekend.