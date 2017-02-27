Twitch will let you buy games directly from streams

Enlarge Image Twitch

On Twitch, there's a running joke to "press F to pay respects." You'll soon be able to press "Buy Now" to pay streamers.

The video game focused streaming site is rolling out an update to allow viewers to buy the games they're watching. A "Buy Now" button will pop up next to the video description, sending viewers to a page where they can purchase the games. It will only be available in US currency and through an Amazon account when it launches this spring.

Streamers who are in the program get a 5% share of the purchase, helping viewers support their favorite shows. Partnered streamers can opt into the program through the settings tab in the Monetization section by enabling revenue from game sales.

Partnered streamers will also earn 5% of the revenue from any in-game items bought through their channel page. Game developers will earn 70% of the sales revenue.

The offer to buy games will be available on all streams, but only partnered streamers can earn money from purchases. Companies like Ubisoft, Telltale Games and 11Bit are making their games available through Twitch stream.

To up the ante in Twitch's competition with Steam, it's offering a Twitch Crate for any purchases over $5. The randomly generated crates can give viewers special emotes or chat badges.

Amazon purchased Twitch for $970 million in 2014, gearing itself to take on Steam with its own indie gaming marketplace. It's also pushed to earn from Twitch with services like Twitch Prime, Twitch Turbo and emojis that can go for $140.