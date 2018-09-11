Twitch streamer DrDisRespect stops broadcast, claims gunman shot his house

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Normally, you'll see Twitch streamer Guy "DrDisRespect" Beahm sporting his trademark wig and sunglasses while blasting away in the latest video games. But today, after hearing a loud sound, he abruptly broke character and left the stream -- returning to inform his audience that someone had just fired a real-life gun at his house.

"I gotta end the broadcast right now. Someone shot at our house, broke the fucking upstairs window," said Beahm, who revealed it's not the first time -- someone apparently shot at his house yesterday, too.

You can watch the relevant section of the stream here:

Kotaku reports that local police are on the scene and no one appears to be hurt. DrDisRespect's Twitch page currently reads "Doc and Family Are Safe. Proper Measures are be[ing] taken while stream is down for the day."

Beahm, a former community manager for Sledgehammer Games and multiplayer level designer for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, had since become one of the best-known streamers in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

DrDisRespect, Twitch and local police didn't immediately respond to CNET's requests for comment.