Twitch launches its first game, karaoke fest Twitch Sings

Twitch

Amazon's gameplay streaming site Twitch launched its first original game Saturday, opening up its live karaoke player Twitch Sings so almost anyone in the world to belt out tunes live online.

Twitch is the one of the pioneers of streaming live broadcasts of people playing video games, but Twitch Sings puts it in the role of game publisher for the first time. It will compete against apps like Smule, a mobile-based live karaoke system that been popular for years.

Twitch Sings has been available for some streamers to play in a pilot beta version for about six months, and broadcasts of those performances have been available for anyone to watch. Saturday marks Twitch opening up the game for almost anyone to play.

The company called it a worldwide launch, but a few markets are excluded because of licensing rights issues. South Korea, for example, isn't included.

To make the live karaoke broadcast more interactive, viewers can request songs, cheer to activate light shows, and send singing challenges to the streamers. Performers can sing solo or in a duet with somebody who already recorded their rendition of the same song. Performers can also broadcast video of themselves or perform through a personalized avatar.