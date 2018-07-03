Twitch is giving away 20+ free games

Enlarge Image Twitch

It might be a good time to become a Twitch Prime member.

Livestreaming platform Twitch is giving away more than 20 free games this month to its Prime members. The promotion lasts until July 17, with a new game to download every day, including fan-favorite SNK classics like Metal Slug 3 and The Last Blade 2, and notable indies such as Tacoma and Broken Age. Also, Pillars of Eternity.

Once you download a game you can keep it and play it as long as you like, says Twitch.

(You may notice only 19 games in the image above, but Twitch is also giving away The Framed Collection and Serial Cleaner from July 18-31.)

Are the free games worth signing up? If you take advantage of Twitch Prime's 30-day free trial and cancel afterwards, you betcha. Or, if you have Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime is included for free (Twitch is a subsidiary of Amazon) and you just have to link your accounts -- you can read how to do that here.

Otherwise, the price of Twitch Prime and Amazon Prime varies country to country. In the US it's $13 a month or $119 annually. In the UK it's £8 a month or £79 annually. In Australia it's AU$5 a month until Jan. 31, 2019, then it's AU$7 a month (annual plans are also available). You do get ad-free streaming on Twitch and other deals in addition to the games.

The Twitch Prime promotion coincides with Amazon Prime Day, the company's big day of member-only sales.

For more info on the promotion, you can watch Twitch's video below: