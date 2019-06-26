Twitch begins offering exclusive streams for subscribers

Martin Bureau / AFP/Getty Images

Twitch is now rewarding subscribers with access to exclusive streams, the service said Wednesday. Viewers who are subscribed to a channel at any tier will have access to a creator's Subscriber Streams. The feature launched in beta on Wednesday.

Anyone who isn't a subscriber and lands on a channel with a Subscriber Stream will see a preview. They can join immediately by subscribing.

In order to broadcast a Subscriber Stream, a streamer has to be a Twitch Affiliate or Partner, and they must have broadcasted a minimum of 90 unique days as Affiliate or Partner without violating the Twitch Community Guidelines.

Twitch envisions Subscriber Stream could be used for a variety of purposes. For example, it could be a way for competitive streamers to take requests on heroes or champions to play, or music streamers could make all-request set lists.