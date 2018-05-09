Twins born on May the 4th named for Star Wars royalty

When you're born on May the 4th, Star Wars Day will always be with you.

So when Star Wars fans Kendall and Ross Robbins welcomed twins into the world Friday, the proud parents named them after twin siblings from a galaxy far, far away: Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

The force was strong for these two fresh faces yesterday on #MaytheFourthDay. Kai Leia and Rowan Luke were born weighing... Posted by McKay-Dee Hospital on Saturday, May 5, 2018

Kai Leia and Rowan Luke were born at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. Within a few hours, the new family had already watched a Star Wars film together, according to sister site CBS News.

"When we found out we were having a boy and a girl, we knew that being born May the 4th, they had to be Luke and Leia. At least for their middle names," Kendall Robbins told KSTU.

If that wasn't geektastic enough, actor Mark Hamill who played the iconic Luke Skywalker in the original and more recent Star Wars films, tweeted his congratulations.

I feel so honored by Kendall & Ross Robbins for choosing Luke & Leia as their babies' middle names!👶👶 They are both beautiful & I'm so glad you didn't choose Greedo & Salacious. https://t.co/TvUMDzdBbF — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 9, 2018

At home, the twins' room already has a Star Wars theme.