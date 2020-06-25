Twilight Zone season 2 exclusive: Scientists dive into a world of terror

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Undersea diving can be treacherous, but diving into The Twilight Zone brings an even scarier set of problems. In this exclusive clip from a season 2 episode of CBS All Access' new version of the classic sci-fi anthology, a group of scientists learn some species might be better off undiscovered. (Disclaimer: ViacomCBS is CNET's parent company.)

In the clip, from an episode called 8, the researchers are exploring the chilly outer reaches of the world. But when they discover a new highly intelligent species, its existence may endanger more than their research. Colleagues go missing, there's what seems to be blood spattered everywhere and it's a smart bet that the 40-kilo (88 pound) octopus trapped in a cooler knows more than it's letting on. Joel McHale, Nadia Hilker, Michelle Ang, Tim Armstrong, and Brandon Jay McLaren star in the episode, which was written by Glen Morgan and directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

The new take on The Twilight Zone is produced and presented by Jordan Peele, who won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for his 2017 horror film, Get Out. The first season premiered in 2019. All 10 episodes of The Twilight Zone's new season will be available Thursday, June 25 on CBS All Access.

Peele himself is writing an episode where the nature of reality itself is called into question.