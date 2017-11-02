Travel through another dimension with 'Twilight Zone' reboot

That's the signpost up ahead. Next stop, "The Twilight Zone" reboot.

CBS is bringing the classic sci-fi anthology series back on CBS All Access, the network's subscription streaming service, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves announced during the company's earnings call Thursday. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Moonves didn't offer many details on the reboot, but sources told The Hollywood Reporter the show will come from "Get Out" filmmaker Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, and that Marco Ramirez, executive producer of Netflix drama "The Defenders," will serve as showrunner. CBS called the report "not confirmed and very premature."

A CBS spokeswoman declined to elaborate.

The original "Twilight Zone," hosted by the smooth-voiced Rod Serling, ran on CBS from 1959 to 1964. It consisted of 156 memorable episodes, all shot in black and white and featuring self-contained short dramas, often with psychological or science-fiction-based twist endings.

Peele's 2017 hit movie "Get Out" was called "a queasy African-American version of 'The Twilight Zone'" by Variety.

"The Twilight Zone" has already been revived twice, once from 1985 to 1989 and once for one season in 2002 and 2003. "Twilight Zone: The Movie" came out in 1983.

CBS All Access is home to the new series "Star Trek: Discovery," which was recently renewed for a second season.