Book your trip to that other dimension, the one "not only of sight and sound, but of mind." Sci-fi anthology series "The Twilight Zone" is coming back.

In November, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves announced the classic show would be revived on CBS All Access, the network's subscription streaming service. But at the time, CBS wouldn't confirm the rumors that "Get Out" filmmaker Jordan Peele would be involved. On Wednesday the network confirmed Peele's involvement. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

"Too many times this year it's felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can't think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences," Peele said in a statement.

Peele will serve as executive producer on the show along with Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez

The original "Twilight Zone," hosted by the smooth-voiced Rod Serling, ran on CBS from 1959 to 1964. It consisted of 156 memorable episodes, all shot in black and white and featuring self-contained short dramas, often with psychological or science-fiction-based twist endings.

Variety called Peele's 2017 hit movie "Get Out" was called "a queasy African-American version of 'The Twilight Zone'"

"The Twilight Zone" has already been revived twice, once from 1985 to 1989 on CBS and once for one season in 2002 and 2003 on UPN. "Twilight Zone: The Movie" came out in 1983.

CBS All Access is home to the new series "Star Trek: Discovery," which was recently renewed for a second season.