Tweets making fun of Twitter's new Fleets will not vanish in 24 hours

If you're Twitter and you roll out a new feature, you can expect tweets (upon tweets upon tweets) making fun of it. Twitter's Snark Brigade did not disappoint Tuesday, unleashing a steady stream of jokes and memes in reaction to Twitter's announcement of Fleets, a new format that lets users share text, photos and videos that vanish after 24 hours.

Tweeted Late Night With Seth Meyers, "Fleets are exactly what Twitter needed!" (Below that line: a "this claim is disputed" warning message.)

Fleets are exactly what Twitter needed!



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 17, 2020

As my colleague Queenie Wong reports, Fleets represent Twitter's attempt to capitalize on the social media trend toward more ephemeral content that started after Snapchat introduced Stories, a format that's been copied by other sites including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

How Fleets were invented:



Twitter & Instagram: yo Snapchat let me copy your homework 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0JJQKxd0qS — Swerv 🎄 (@highimswerv) November 17, 2020

"I keep opening my Twitter, then closing it, because I think it's Instagram," one Twitter user wrote.

I keep opening my Twitter then closing it, because I think its Instagram. #Fleets — Andrew Ghai (@AndrewGhai) November 17, 2020

Fleets are the last straw. Time to start over. pic.twitter.com/htSwZZiTBD — Katie Anderson (@katie_panda) November 17, 2020

Part of the humor came from the label Fleet, also the name of a line of enemas. Asked one Twitter user, "Were the people who work at Twitter too young to know Fleets is an enema?" No, they were not, the Twitter communications team assured the world.

But the feature's name didn't evoke intestinal images for everyone. "I keep reading fleets as feets," another Twitter user observed.

Were the people who work at Twitter too young to know Fleets is an enema? pic.twitter.com/h0LAV6Gsa3 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 17, 2020

seething over the fact that they went with something as dumb as “fleets” instead of carrying on the bird theme and calling them “chirps” — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) November 17, 2020

i keep reading fleets as feets — temmie (@tuyoki) November 17, 2020

Aside from the jokes about the name (and very existence) of Fleets, Fleet-ing tweeting Tuesday also focused on trying to understand what the stories are, exactly, and when and how to use them.

Ok I'm confused what are Fleets? — Isaac Ludington 🏳️‍🌈 (@IsaacLudington) November 17, 2020

Fleets or Tweets? I like you people but I am tired and confused. I just want to see your cats, furniture, books, jokes, cool articles, and pictures of pretty things. This is too much choice — Lindsay Goldwert (@lindsaygoldwert) November 17, 2020

The initial batch of confused fleets are kind of making it all worth it. — Sam Spratlin (@samspratlin) November 17, 2020

In a blog post, Twitter said global tests of the feature indicated the tool helped people feel more comfortable joining the public conversation.

"Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what's on their mind," the company said. "Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions and feelings."

And, apparently, sharing cat content.

"Don't really care for fleets," one wrote, "but the fact that 90% of the ones I've seen so far have cats in them brings me joy."

Don’t really care for fleets but the fact that 90% of the ones I’ve seen so far have cats in them brings me joy — Swati (@makkurataichou) November 17, 2020

People making normal tweets vs people making twitter fleets pic.twitter.com/F2mVpHBpax — 𝐴𝑢𝑟𝑢𝑚 ♔ (@AurumCorpus) November 17, 2020

Wrote another, "430 people saw my fleet wtf I have so much power with Fleets."

430 people saw my fleet wtf i have so much power with fleets — erika! (@LAOMEDElA) November 17, 2020

The feature's debut Tuesday brought its share of complaints about the product, with some complaining the Fleets froze, lagged or made their Twitter crash. Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.