Carrie Mihalcik/CNET

Twitter has been flooded with complaints that its dashboard TweetDeck is down.

One user noted he was being directed to regular Twitter when trying to log in. Others are being served up internal server error messages or, if they're already logged in to TweetDeck, they note that "all kinds of stuff doesn't work."

Outage Report says there are "issues at TweetDeck," with almost 400 reports just in the last 20 minutes. Down Detector says there are "problems at Twitter."

Can't seem to log in to @Tweetdeck right now. I get this screen when I try and if I click log in, it just goes back to the same screen. #Tweetdeck #TweetdeckDown pic.twitter.com/tmPZHg99hQ — jᎾᎬ sᎥᎬᎶᏞᎬᏒ (@JoeSiegler) July 1, 2019

"Can't seem to log in to @Tweetdeck right now. I get this screen when I try and if I click log in, it just goes back to the same screen," one user tweeted at 11:22 a.m. PT.

"Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later. (Internal Server Error)," another tweeted at around the same time.

"I hope the devs are aware of this issue, because it's not looking good for Tweetdeck," another said.

TweetDeck users are also complaining about being forced to use the regular Twitter site.

So this is what normal twitter looks like. Pure sadness, bring back my #TweetDeck — 🏒Brian🏒 (@drat) July 1, 2019

Twitter said it is checking the issue and would provide information shortly.