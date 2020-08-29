A tweet sent Friday from Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account announcing the actor's death and heralding his perseverance and fighting spirit is now the most-liked tweet ever.

"A tribute fit for a king," Twitter's official account shared Saturday in announcing the record. "WakandaForever"

Most liked Tweet ever.



A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

The tweet from Boseman's account, sent Friday night at 7:11 p.m. PT, includes a black and white photo of the Black Panther star wearing a broad, radiant grin and equally smiling eyes. Along with the picture is a statement from Boseman's family sharing that he had passed away after battling colon cancer for four years. The actor died Friday at age 43 in his Los Angeles home alongside his wife and other members of his family, Boseman's publicist, Nicki Fioravante, told the Associated Press.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement read. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more -- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

The news of Boseman's death shocked the world, as the actor had not publicly shared his battle with cancer.

As of this writing, the tweet from Boseman's account has been liked 5.9 million times. That surpasses by well over a million the previous record-holding tweet, sent in August 2017 by former president Barack Obama.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion," Obama's tweet reads alongside a picture of him standing at a window smiling at a small, diverse group of children. That tweet has garnered 4.3 million likes.

Tributes to Boseman continued to flood social media Saturday. Fans shared their sadness, as did peers including the Russo brothers, Chris Evans and Denzel Washington.