TV deals at Best Buy: Save big on big screens

Just in time for March Madness, Best Buy has a host of TVs on sale this week. Even if you don't care about college basketball and haven't filled out a bracket, we are less than a month away from the final season of Game of Thrones, which is as good an excuse as any for a TV upgrade.

Here are the best Best Buy deals on TV right now -- but note that these offers end on Saturday. (You can also save on Apple's new iPads at Best Buy, which is offering a rare deal for preorders.) Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

4K at 50 inches or less

TCL 4 Series Roku TV: 49-inch for $250 (save $90) TCL If you can't quite afford the amazing TCL 6-series TV (on sale at Best Buy for $550 to $800), stepping down the TCL line will save you money -- albeit with compromises on picture quality. This 49-incher gets its smarts by way of Roku TV and includes 4K and HDR. CNET called it "an excellent choice for budget buyers focused on streaming and simplicity." See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Samsung UN50NU6900B 6 Series: $350 (save $80) Samsung This entry-level Samsung LED TV serves up a 50-inch screen with 4K and HDR. See at Best Buy

Vizio P65-F1 LED TV: $1,000 (save $200) Sarah Tew/CNET Vizio's midrange P-Series serves up 4K and HDR. CNET Reviews found it to have "excellent overall image quality, with exceedingly deep black levels, plenty of brightness, rich contrast and superb video processing anchored by a true 120Hz panel. It handles both HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range sources. It plays well with phones, Alexa and Google Assistant." Just keep in mind that this is not the even better Vizio P Quantum -- and that the TCL 6 Series remains a better overall TV at a lower price. See at Best Buy Read more

4K at 75 inches

TCL 6 series Roku TV ($1,500) Sarah Tew/CNET The biggest version of CNET's favorite bang-for-the-buck TV is on sale for the first time, $300 less than its original selling price. In our review of the 65-inch version we saw excellent image quality and loved the built-in Roku streaming. See at Best Buy Read more

LG OLED deals

If you want the best picture quality, bar none, you'll want to step up to an LG OLED. These 2018 models are still pricey, but they're a lot less than the 2019 versions. Our experts don't expect the newer sets to offer a big step-up in picture, however, so you're safe buying a 2018 model now.

LG B8 Series (55-inch): $1,500 (save $200) LG At $1000 less than the 55-inch 2019 C9, LG's least-expensive 2018 OLED TV is now even less expensive. This 55-inch model serves up a 4K resolution, and CNET Reviews found the B8 series "delivers perfect black levels, superb uniformity, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture." See at Best Buy Read more

LG C8 Series: $1,700 (save $200) LG Priced at $1,200 less than the 65-inch 2019 C9, the C8 series has processing that results in slightly better image quality than the B8. This 55-inch model is the smallest panel in the series but still delivers a 4K resolution. CNET's resident TV expert, David Katzmaier said, "LG's C8 OLED TV sets the standard against which all high-end TVs will be judged." See at Best Buy Read more