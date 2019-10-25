TV deal: TCL's 55-inch 2018 6-Series drops to insane new low of $400 at Best Buy

Sarah Tew/CNET

When we saw this deal, our first reaction was, "Wow, this is a deal." TCL's 55-inch 2018 6-Series 4K TV with HDR and Roku TV has been selling for $500, but for a limited time Best Buy is selling it for $400. That's $200 less than what the new 2019 model costs right now, and about $60 less than its previous all-time low. The offer will run through Sunday, Oct. 27, and will only be valid at Best Buy stores and online until 11:59 p.m. CT (9:59 p.m. PT), while supplies last, TCL said.

In his review, CNET's TV guru David Katzmaier described the 2018 TCL 6-Series as still having "the best picture quality for the money, period." The TV handles both HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range sources and its picture quality rivals that of TVs costing twice as much. And yes, it has Roku built-in. (Read the full CNET reviews of the 2018 TCL 6-Series and 2019 TCL 6-Series.)

If you're in the market for this size TV, this seems like a no-brainer. TCL's 65-inch 6 Series is $800 for the 2019 model and $730 for 2018 version. We'll be keeping an eye on those prices, as we expect to see deals on that model heading into the holidays.

