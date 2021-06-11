Turtles in Time, Street Fighter 2 and Ms. Pac-Man Arcade1Up machines packed with games

Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up's upcoming line of retro game cabinets is chock full of classic arcade titles. Whether it's beating a friend in fighting games, teaming up as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or going back to the gold age of the arcades, these new machines have a bit for those who want to experience some classic games.

The company's three new cabinets -- Street Fighter Big Blue, Turtles in Time and Ms. Pac-Man Galaga Class of '81 -- include multiple games for each machine as well as the retro arcade machine look. Pre-orders for Street Fighter and Ninja Turtles start on July 1 while Ms. Pac-Man pre-orders will begin sometime in August. All the cabinets come with WiFi for online multiplayer.

Arcade1Up revealed The Simpsons arcade machine on Wednesday. Pre-orders will start on July 15 with an expected price of around $600.

Street Fighter Big Blue contains the classic Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting and Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, but this machine has more than just Street Fighter. It also has the first three games of the Darkstalkers franchise: Darkstalker, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge and Darkstalkers 3.

For a change of pace, there's also Saturday Night Slam Masters, which was Capcom's foray into wrestling games, and Super Puzzle Fighter II; Turbo, a competitive puzzle game. Street Fighter Big Blue has a number of non-fighting Capcom arcade games such as Knights of the Round, Eco Fighter and Capcom Sports Club.

For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans, the Turtles in Time cabinet comes with the 1991 arcade title as well as its 1989 predecessor. The two games feature four-player action and the cabinet is ready for four people to play as their favorite turtle.

The Ms. Pac-Man Galaga Class of '81 contains 12 classic arcade games led by Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga. The other titles are:

Dig Dug

Mappy

Rally X

Galaxian

Rolling Thunder

Rompers

Tower of Druaga

King and Balloon

Dig Dug II

Galaga '88

Arcade1Up has yet to provide a release date or price for its latest arcade machines.