Turns out Into The Wild actor Emile Hirsch is a damn good singer, songwriter

RLJE Films

I'm So Obsessed (subscribe here)

Without a doubt, actor Emile Hirsch will always be known for his beloved performance as Chris McCandless in the 2007 Sean Penn-directed film Into The Wild. Even 14 years after the film's release, Hirsch still receives messages from fans or those just discovering the movie for the first time. This doesn't bother Hirsch at all, even though he's been in other significant films like Speed Racer, Milk, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Lords of Dogtown.

Hirsch's latest film is the horror movie/thriller Son, about a mother trying to protect her son from being kidnapped by a cult. The film is as smart and thrilling as it is unsettling. And on CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, Hirsch shared that it was the film's director, Ivan Kavanagh, who made him sign up for Son.

"Son is the second movie that I've made with director Ivan Kavanagh, who's this kind of Irish dour, kind of obsessive wild man. And he has a flair for horror and that kind of dark taste," Hirsch said.

But movies aren't the only creative outlet for Hirsch. Late in 2019, he . He wrote and sang and collaborated with Mathieu Carratier on the music. Hirsch even released a music video for the song Love Is Real that starred Kate Bosworth.

During our conversation, Hirsch explains the appeal of a horror film like Son during a pandemic, how people are rediscovering his film Speed Racer and the mysterious "Frenchman" behind his music.

You can listen to my entire conversation with Hirsch on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. You can currently see his film Son in theaters or on VOD services. Also, you can subscribe to I'm So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app. In each episode, Connie Guglielmo and I catch up with an artist, actor or creator to learn about their work, career and current obsessions.