Turn your PC into a TiVo for $103.99 shipped

Nero

Many times in this space I've sung the praises of TV tuners, which let you watch and record shows on your PC, TiVo-style. Well, now you can get more than just the style: Nero's LiquidTV TiVo PC brings the actual TiVo software to your system.

The retail package includes the software, a TiVo remote, a USB IR receiver, a one-year subscription to the service, and an HD-compatible USB tuner. Normally it sells for $199.99 (way too steep, IMHO), but right now you can get the LiquidTV TiVo PC for $103.99 shipped.

The TiVo software probably needs no introduction--it's nearly identical to what you'd find on a TiVo set-top box, complete with Season Pass and KidZone features (but without extras like music and photos).

The tuner is a Hauppauge WinTV-HVR-950Q, a top-rated model that normally sells for around $75. It can pull down over-the-air digital signals (a small antenna is included, but you might need something larger), QAM channels, or analog channels. The remote is the same one that comes with the TiVo HD.

I've just received a LiquidTV for review, and so far, so good. The setup instructions could be better (there's a disconnect between the manual and the software installation), and for some reason I encountered some video stuttering in the preview window.

Other than that, I'm really liking this so far. For just over $100, you get the complete TiVo experience on your PC (and your TV, if you connect the two). Definitely worth a look.