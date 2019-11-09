Early Black Friday 2019 discounts turn your home into an arcade starting at just $170 (up to 40% off)

Arcade1Up

It's hard to write about Arcade1Up's line of three-quarter-scale arcade cabinets without making some nostalgic reference to childhood. Because these are the games we dumped countless quarters in throughout our youth; Pac-Man and Dig-Dug are as indelibly inscribed in my memory as the first song I truly loved (Olivia Newton John's "I Honestly Love You") and my first kiss (Daria).

No matter which particular arcade games occupy a special place in your memory, Walmart has your back. Right now, the retailer is offering a half-dozen of Arcade1Up's cabinets on sale, letting you save anywhere from 15% to 40%, depending on the model.

Remember, though: These prices are only for the game cabinet, and don't include the $45 riser (which raises it to adult height), which is sold separately.

These units all ship in Ikea-style flatpack boxes, and some assembly is required. But we've done it ourselves, and it's not too tough.

Arcade1Up The Marvel Superheroes Arcade Machine has a 17-inch color LCD screen and stands almost four feet high. It includes three games: Marvel Superheroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom and The Puncher with playable characters including, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Magneto and Doctor Doom. Right now you can save $50.

Arcade1Up Brace yourself: This is the granddaddy of them all, and priced at $250, you can save $50 off the usual list price. Arcade1Up's Pacman Arcade Machine plays two games -- Pac-Man and Pac-Man Plus -- on the 17-inch display. It stands just under four feet high, so I recommend adding a riser. Oh, and if you want the sit-down version, that's gonna cost you closer to $500.

Arcade1Up The Galaga Arcade Machine is a four-foot high cabinet that plays two games. You get the original Galaxian (from 1979) and 1981's follow-up Galaga on the 17-inch color LCD. As with all Arcade1Up consoles, it stands four feet high, but you can add a riser. Right now, you can save $100, making it about 30% off.

Arcade1Up Arcade1Up's Final Fight Arcade Machine plays four different games: Final Fight, 1944: The Loop Master, Ghost 'N Goblins and Strider. The four-foot high cabinet includes a 17-inch color LCD display and the original controls and artwork. Usually priced at $299, it's now about 30% off.

Arcade1Up The Asteroids Arcade Machine is now priced at $169.99, making it an incredible value -- it's more than 40% off the list price of $299. It includes four games: Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander and Tempest. It's all displayed on the 17-inch color display and features authentic controls from the original design.

Walmart Arcade1Up's Centipede Arcade Machine is 39% off right now, which makes getting these four games in a single cabinet (Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, Crystal Castles) all the sweeter. The cabinet stands about four feet high and features a 17-inch color display.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.