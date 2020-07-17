Turn your Echo Dot into a portable smart speaker for $25

GGMM

Maybe it's the tiny size; perhaps it's the adorable, fabric-wrapped puck appearance. Regardless, the 3rd generation Echo Dot is my favorite of the various smart speakers, and could only be made better with one small improvement: Add a battery to make it portable. A few companies have filled that need, and for under $50, you have a handful of options for turning your Dot into a portable smart speaker. Right now, while the deal lasts -- which may not be for long -- you can get the . That's 24% off the regular price of $34.

The GGMM base is elegantly simple. Slide your 3rd generation Echo Dot onto it so the Dot plugs into the power port, and use the power cord that came with the Dot to plug in and charge up the battery base. It's got a 5,200-mAh battery on board which charges in 3.5 hours and gives you about seven hours of portable, cable-free operation.

Otherwise, the Dot stays the same; the speaker and microphones aren't obscured, so the Dot works and sounds exactly as designed. One exception: the base blocks the 3.5mm audio port, so you can't plug the Dot into an external speaker. On the other hand, you can unplug the base and carry it anywhere you want, as long as it stays in range of your Wi-Fi network. That means you can move it from room to room or cart it outdoors for a backyard BBQ.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.