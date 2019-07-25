Turn one dumb outlet into two smart ones for just $7.49 (Update: Sold out)

Gosund

Admit it: You've been itching to try a smart plug, but figured they were price-prohibitive. Have you looked lately? These things have gotten cheap. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Gosund WP2 Smart Plug Dual Extender Outlet is just $7.49 when you apply promo code HKSXKE3T at checkout. That's from seller TanTan Direct; if you see a different seller listed and/or the code doesn't work, it's because TanTan is out of stock or the code has expired.

If past experience has taught me anything, it's that these smart outlets tend to sell out quickly when they're on sale like this. If that happens, Gosund proper (also via Amazon) has the Smart Plug Dual Extender Outlet two-pack for $19 (when you click the on-page 5%-off coupon). Not quite as good, but close.

I've seen a lot of smart plugs before, but this is the first I can recall that turns one outlet into two. Thankfully, it doesn't block the other outlet while doing so.

Just as important, the two outlets can be controlled independently or together. If you were to plug in two lamps, for example, you could schedule one to turn on at 8 p.m. and the other at 8:30 -- the better to make it look like you're home when you're not.

What's more, the outlets are compatible with not only the Gosund app, but also Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

Finally, Gosund says these are FCC- and ETL-listed and backs them with a 24-month warranty. Color me impressed. I think if you can snag one for $7.49 (or even two for $19), you're getting an awfully good deal on awfully smart plugs.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Save $90 on this adorable mini-fridge for college kids

Magic Chef

"Totes adorbs." That's how my daughter would describe the Magic Chef retro two-door mini fridge, currently on sale for $159 at Home Depot. That's $90 off the regular price.

And look at the thing: Totes adorbs is right! Available in four '50s-style colors, it's basically a shrunken (3.2-cubic-foot) version of the classic Magic Chef -- complete with old-fashioned handles.

Inside it's a little better -- scratch that, a lot better -- than your typical college dorm mini-fridge, as it has a full freezer compartment, a crisper drawer, interior lighting and even glass shelves.

I love stuff like this. Kinda makes me wish I was headed off to college next month.

