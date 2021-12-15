Turn heads with 20% off full-size fragrances at Sephora

Sephora

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Those of us who enjoy fragrances are well aware of how costly they can be, especially if they are associated with a well-known brand. Typically, if you want a new perfume or cologne that just came out, there's not much you can do except pay full price. But luckily Sephora has a (1 ounce or larger) for Beauty Insider members (it's free to sign up) when you use the offer code FRAGRANCE20. You'll also get free, same-day delivery using the offer code SAMEDAY.

I'm the kind of woman who loves floral notes. So, I've been wearing , and . But back in the day, I was also known to wear , that's still lovely to this day. Here's the thing, if you're shopping for someone else, while it's tempting to pick a brand name and just give it to them, fragrances are highly personal, and you want to make sure it works for them. So, either read the ingredients if you're getting them something new, or simply speak with a Sephora fragrance expert online or in-store.

While you can't get Chanel and fragrance sets under the terms of this offer, there's so much here that anyone can find something that brings a little holiday cheer. Anyone interested in this deal has until Dec. 24 to stock up on your favorite scents or discover new ones before everything is out of stock.