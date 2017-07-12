'Turn down the volume!' Now your Amazon Echo can control a TV

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The next time you shout at the TV, it might just listen.

Amazon is in the midst of sending out a software update that will make it so that you can control your Amazon-powered TV with your Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show or whatever other Alexa-powered device you have.

"But Ian," I hear you say. "Couldn't I already do that with a remote control?"

You, dear reader, are correct. But now your voice is like a remote too. And no one can take it from you when you get up from the couch for a snack.

"But Ian," I hear you say again. "Couldn't I do this with my Google Home speaker and Google-powered TV?"

Right again. But now you can do it with your Amazon stuff too.

"But Ian," you say a third time. "I have a dumb old TV without all this fancy shmancy technology."

Well, you're in luck, because CNET has a whole guide to help when you're ready to upgrade.