Know how hard it is to do your job when someone's watching you? Multiply that times a jillion if you're the dude whose job it was to fix the turf during Saturday night's Big Ten Championship game between Wisconsin and Ohio State.

It seems that the artificial turf in the end zone at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis kind of ... erupted ... just as Wisconsin scored a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Fortunately, the field had possibly the most well-trained person in the universe on hand to fix it -- stadium field manager Erik Harlow, who spent 10 pressurized, televised minutes fixing the rip.

Lucas Oil Stadium Field Manager Eric Harlow has a bachelor's degree in turf grass management from Purdue.



He was previously a groundskeeper for the Phillies & Nationals. pic.twitter.com/RO2ZiFnWmK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 3, 2017

Turf grass science! It's really a thing!

It certainly was. Former @PUSportsTurf alumni — Purdue Sports Turf (@PUSportsTurf) December 3, 2017

It didn't take long for the concept to grow on fans.

This is an oddly specific major. — Quinn (@quinicillin) December 3, 2017

Minored in sand sculpture... — Ray of Sunshine(?) (@bnpblum) December 3, 2017

#CarlSpackler did a pretty darn fine job in his day as well @espn pic.twitter.com/cjlKFXMggr — Marklen Kennedy (@MarklenKennedy) December 3, 2017

“Ah you think turf is your ally? You merely adopted the turf. I was born in it, molded by it.” — Drew (@DLogey) December 3, 2017

I like Turf Guy better... He should also be the newest avenger pic.twitter.com/9OTUn10FeJ — Kevin Cochran (@thekevincochran) December 3, 2017

He can throw it in grandpas face that his degree came in handy — William Brackin (@Brackintology) December 3, 2017

Very quick decision to start using Andrew Luck beard clippings to fuse that turf back together — Mark Shifko (@markshifko) December 3, 2017

I just want to know why it took 10 minutes to get a second guy out there to help him — Adam Radick (@therealrexhibbs) December 3, 2017

Laugh all you want, but Harlow got the job done. His professors should be proud.

Dude was mad serious about his job tonight. Love to see professionals, no matter their line of work. Dude balled out HARD. Bravo! — Mack Webbahoe (@Clevetroit) December 3, 2017