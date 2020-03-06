TurboGrafx-16 mini delayed due to coronavirus

Konami

Konami planned to jump into the retro mini console fray with Sega, Nintendo and Sony with its smaller TurboGrafx-16 later in March. Those plans have been to put on hold as the coronavirus outbreak caused a delay in manufacturing the hardware.

The TurboGrafx-16 mini will not come out on March 19 due to the stoppage at the plants building the console according to Konami Friday.

"Regarding the TurboGrafx-16 mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak," Konami said in an email Friday. "As a result, the delivery of all TurboGrafx-16 mini products, which was originally scheduled for March 19, 2020, will be delayed until further notice."

Konami's mini console had a price tag of $99 and included 57 games. Unlike the mini consoles from the other gaming companies, the TurboGrafx-16 included PC Engine titles, which was the name of the system in Japan, as well as games released in the US. The Japanese company announced its mini console at E3 2019.