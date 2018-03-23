Tumblr outs 84 accounts it says are trying to game you

In an effort to protect Tumblr visitors from state-sponsored propaganda, the microblogging site published a long list of user accounts that it has linked to "disinformation campaigns".

There are 84 accounts listed so far, and it appears that Tumblr will add to the list as more users fit the site's criteria. Tumblr wrote on its website:

"Democracy requires transparency and an informed electorate, and we take our responsibilities very seriously. We aggressively monitor Tumblr for signs of state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, and take the appropriate action when we uncover anything."

Tumblr's actions come at a time of heightened scrutiny on social engineering through social networks. Facebook, Twitter and other social networks have been sharply accused of allowing fake news and planted opinions to influence voter opinion in the 2016 US presidential campaign. Although not specifically stated here, Russia has been the center of these accusations.

CNET reached out to the Russian Embassy for comment. When asked to comment, Tumblr referred us to this blog post explaining its actions to protect against propaganda campaigns.

Social engineering is also at the heart of a scandal embroiling Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg. The personal data of millions of Facebook users were collected through a legitimate app that did not violate Facebook's policies at the time, but then shared with Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based data consultancy identified as misusing the data to sway Brexit and Trump voters.

Zuckerberg and Facebook are under fire for allowing the situation to take place, and for failing to publicly report the discovery of Cambridge Analytica's possession of personal data. Critics in the US House committee are calling for Zuckerberg to testify. Zuckerberg himself admitted that it might be time for regulators to step in.

The results of the scandal could affect every social networking site used in the US, Tumblr included.

Article updated at 12:44pm: Added Tumblr post.