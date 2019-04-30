Tuesday's top deals: Nintendo Switch, cordless vacuum, true-wireless earphones and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

Good morning, cheeps! Today my deal cup runneth over, so let's get right to it. I've got sweet savings on an AirPod alternative, a cordless 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner, an 8-quart pressure cooker, the Nintendo Switch and a couple cool tools for creative and small-biz types.

AirPod alternative: The TaoTronics TT-BH053 true wireless earbuds for $38 (save $7 -- or $121, depending on how you look at it)

At last count, there were roughly 37 million true wireless earbuds for sale -- most of them priced well below Apple's infamous $159 AirPods.

Ah, but are any of these alternatives any good? CNET's David Carnoy just reviewed the TaoTronics TT-BH053, which normally sell for $45. Verdict: "Among the better sub-$50 true wireless earphones."

How about sub-$40? For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can score the TaoTronics TT-BH053 true wireless earphones for $37.99.

I haven't tried these myself, but at first glance they look like black AirPods that employ noise-isolating silicone tips -- meaning they're sure to deliver better bass. However, that inner-ear seal might be difficult to maintain if you get really sweaty while exercising.

Read Carnoy's review to learn more. I'm a firm believer that you need different headphones/earphones for different situations -- and that you don't need to spend a lot to enjoy solid audio quality.

Nintendo Switch: $263.49 (save $36.50)

Because it's neither Black Friday nor Prime Day (yet), Nintendo Switch deals are hard to come by.

But not impossible: Ending today, and while supplies last, GamerCandy via Rakuten has the Nintendo Switch (32GB blue/red) for $263.49 shipped. That's after applying promo code SAVE15 at checkout. It's not the best deal ever, but it's a decent one.

Quick note: That code -- which expires today -- is good for 15 percent off sitewide. Alas, many vendors artificially inflate their prices during these sales, which is why the Switch has a starting price of $310 and not $300.

Anyway, be sure to check out the 26 best games for the Switch and 9 tips and tricks for getting started with the system.

If you're more of an old-school gamer, you might find this interesting as well: GamerCandy also has the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet with riser for $272 (again with promo code SAVE15).

Cook all the things in this 8-quart Instant Pot alternative: $40 (save $80)

The well-known (and hugely popular) Instant Pot starts at around $70, but here's a cheaper -- and bigger -- alternative: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Insignia 8-quart pressure-cooker for $39.99 shipped (plus tax). It normally sells for $120.

This mammoth model, great if you're cooking for a crowd, features 12 one-touch presets for things like chicken, steak, cake (!) and slow-cooking.

Thinking you're better off with an actual Instant Pot? I dunno...Best Buy's house-brand pot has a 4.7-star average rating from over 550 buyers. That's a pretty solid endorsement.

2-in-1 cordless vacuum: $97 (save $33)

Time to cut the cord -- the vacuum cord. Trust me when I say that once you try a cordless upright, you'll never again be willing to stay tethered to an outlet.

And here's a deal on one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the Comfyer two-in-one bagless 8Kpa stick vacuum for $9.99 with promo code CNETCFYR. It normally sells for $129.99.

I own one of these. It's admirably lightweight but also powerful enough to suck up typical household debris. Its 8Kpa suction rating means it's just a little more powerful than many other vacuums in this price range, which manage only 6-7Kpa.

Comfyer says the battery is good for up to 45 minutes of eco-mode suction and 24 minutes in high-power mode. Either should be more than enough, as the battery stays topped off in its wall-mount charger anyway.

It's a little tricky to remove the top portion for hand-vac duties, and the three included attachments have nowhere to attach on the vacuum itself, so they're easily misplaced. Those complaints aside, this is a really nice light-duty vacuum that's blessedly free of cords.

Spruce up your creative content with 3 years of access to StockUnlimited for $49 (save $120)

Whether you're running a small business, creating slide decks for presentations or just cranking out the weekly church newsletter, you can't have enough stock media. I'm talking photos, fonts, icons, graphics, backgrounds, audio clips and so on.

As a former small-biz owner, I can tell you firsthand that this stuff can get expensive in a hurry -- but not today. For a limited time, AppSumo has a 3-year StockUnlimited subscription for $49. That would normally run you $169 if purchased from StockUnlimited proper.

The subscription affords unlimited access to a library of over 1 million royalty-free images and other content (pretty much everything listed above, and more). Alas, video clips aren't part of that library -- though it's pretty rare to find a stock-media collection at this price that does include video.

Particularly impressive, AppSumo offers a 60-day money-back guarantee -- something you almost never see with subscriptions like this. So you really have nothing to lose by giving it a try. Me, I wish I'd had access to a library like this when I was marketing my escape-room biz. At $49, I'd have snapped it up in a heartbeat.

Blaze through important business books with a 1-year Readitfor.me subscription for $23

Speaking of business, there's a ton of great help and how-to advice out there -- but who has time to consume it all? That's the idea behind Readitfor.me, which distills hundreds of business books into 12-minute summaries.

The service normally runs $19 per month, but Cheapskate readers can get a 1-year Readitfor.me subscription for just $23.20 with promo code CNETREAD20. That code will also knock 20 percent off the 5-year and lifetime options, bringing them down to $79.20 and $159.20, respectively.

I love stuff like this, because it not only boosts your business acumen but also saves you time (and, in this case, money).

You can check out the current list of summaries here. Some of the noteworthy books in the collection include Think and Grow Rich, The Tipping Point and First, Break All the Rules.

