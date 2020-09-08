So much cheap, so little time! For starters, if you own a PS4, do not miss Sony's PlayStation Store sale. Great chance to stock up on some new (read: old) titles, many of them available for just a few bucks.

Meanwhile, if you're a regular drinker of smoothies, protein shakes and the like, here's a quickie: The . It normally sells for $15. These insanely popular bottles are great for water, but they also come with a metal ball that blends your drink -- no blender required. Just toss the ball into the bottle and shake it till you make it.

Here's the rest of the deal roundup for today. Enjoy!

Arbily Today in insanely-cheap-earbuds news, Amazon seller Soundtec has the Arbily (Arbily?) true-wireless sport earbuds for just $15 with promo code 9B47S9SL. Regular price: $50. If you've found that most earbuds won't stay in your ears, consider these: They have ear-hooks. Once you get them seated properly, they won't be going anywhere. Meanwhile, they're Bluetooth 5.0, IPX7-rated waterproof and good for a whopping 60 hours of total playtime (five hours per charge, 11 extra charges from the case), according to Arbily. I haven't tried these myself, and at this price you probably need to keep your expectations in check. That said, I've tested a fair number of super-cheap earbuds of late, and many of them sounded way better than I expected.

Sony Sony's PlayStation Store is having a huge sale right now, with games marked down as much as 85%. Some highlights: Tomb Raider: The Definitive Edition: $3

Need for Speed: $5

Need for Speed Payback: $5

Star Wars Battlefront II: $4 The sale is scheduled to run through Sept. 16, so you've got a bit of time to research your picks.

Omars Need a spare mobile charger to toss in your purse, backpack, go-bag or the like? They don't come much cheaper than this. With promo code A4CDP29X, Omars' Mini Pro power bank drops to just $8. It's a 10,000-mAH power cell that includes not only a USB-C port, but also a pair of Type-A USB ports. You recharge the Mini Pro itself by way of USB-C or Micro-USB, though either way you'll have to supply the power source: Like most such devices, it comes without an AC adapter. Still: $8! Get one before they're gone.

Acer Here's the issue with most big monitors: They usually run at the same 1,920x1,080 resolution as smaller monitors, meaning you're not really taking advantage of that extra screen estate; you're just enlarging everything. That may be fine for some applications, but ideally a big monitor should run at a higher resolution. The Acer CB272U does: 2,560x1,440, also known as QHD. It has a pair of HDMI inputs, a 1ms response time (so it's great for gaming, among other things) and HDR10 support. Acer backs the monitor with an impressive 3-year warranty. Don't like the stand? Swap it out for any VESA-compatible mounting option.

TaoTronics If you need to cool a small bedroom or office, TaoTronics' bladeless tower fan might be the perfect pick -- especially when it's on sale for 25% off (which it is, today only). That's not the lowest price on record, but it's in the ballpark. The three-speed blower comes with a remote and features a large LED display so you can easily check the settings, temperature and so on. There's also a removable back cover for easy cleaning. I haven't tried this myself, but the user ratings are bonkers: 4.8 stars (average) from over 5,600 buyers. Read more: The best tower fans for 2020.

