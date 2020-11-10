Cheeps, you do know there's a Cheapskate newsletter, right? Delivered to your inbox every day? Just in case you landed here some other way, here's a rundown of the deals you may have missed by not subscribing:

JLab Audio Another day, another earbud deal, am I right? Here's why this one is noteworthy: JLab is a known, respected brand, not some made-up Amazon seller you've never heard of. What's more, the charging case has a built-in USB cable, so there's one less thing to worry about when traveling. (Weirdly, though, it has no lid, but magnets should keep the 'buds from popping out.) The noise-isolating earbuds can be used independently, and you can quickly switch between three specially tuned sound modes: Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost. Perhaps best of all, JLab backs the Go Air with a two-year warranty. CNET hasn't reviewed it, but reviews elsewhere are mostly positive. Twenty bucks!

Aukey Amazon seller: Jiubill Price: $20.29 with 10%-off on-page coupon and promo code R8KS354M I'm still not sure why Apple couldn't manage to create this product. It's a Qi charging base for your phone, AirPods (those in a wireless charging case) and Apple Watch, and it's a genuinely great deal at this price. Take note, however, that you'll need to install your existing Apple Watch charging pad; Aukey's base is basically just a stand for it. What's more, there's no AC adapter included, so you'll need to supply your own QuickCharge 3.0-compatible USB port. (That's annoyingly common with Qi chargers.) Don't have one? Here's a 2-pack for $10.

Hirifull Amazon seller: Hirifull Price: $17.99 with promo code NIIUYIIZ I never thought I'd be singing the praises of something so trivial as touchless soap dispensers, but here we are. Love these things. This model looks a little swankier than some of the super-cheap ones I've shared previously, and it's smarter as well: It offers four output settings instead of just two, and it works with a variety of liquids. Thus, you can use this not just for hand soap, but also for shampoo, laundry detergent, even hand-sanitizer. It can hold up to 15 ounces, so you don't have to fill it as often as smaller dispensers. The four AA batteries required to operate it, however? Not included.

Tacklife Amazon seller: Red Baby AI Price: $6 with promo code CJF7A8BP If you've ever tried to disassemble a phone, laptop or similar electronic device, you've probably encountered some insanely small and/or highly unusual screws. With this kit you'll have exactly the tools you need; it includes 40 bits, a flexible shaft for working in tight spaces, a tweezer and more.

