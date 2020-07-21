Deal Savings Price







Cheapskate readers are the best. That's not just lip service; I learn so much from you folks, both here in the comments sections and on Facebook and Twitter. Thanks for being part of such an amazing community of helpers!

On to business. Today I bring you a veritable smorgasbord of great deals. Hope you find something you like.

New Line Cinema/Screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET I have mad love for these movies. (The Hobbit trilogy, not so much.) Here's your chance to own them for a measly $3 apiece. And although the Microsoft Store doesn't have apps for the likes of Fire TV and Roku, these movies are Movies Anywhere-compatible, which solves that problem.

Speaking of movies (and controversial opinions), Avengers: Infinity War was better than Avengers: Endgame. That's not to say the latter wasn't great -- and if you're looking to add it to your permanent collection, it's just 10 bucks right now.

Amazon Desperately miss your favorite coffee-shop espresso? Brew it at home (and save money over the long haul). A newcomer to the AmazonBasics lineup, this machine allows you to make espresso, cappuccinos and lattes, complete with frothy milk where applicable. This is the lowest price to date, though it was already pretty cheap.

Centre for Applied Ethics These are troubling times. (Understatement of the year, right?) There are countless meditation apps out there designed to help you find calm, but many of them (including Calm) are subscription-based. Plum Village is completely free, offering dozens of guided meditations, contemplations and the like -- including some for children.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi kits are pretty incredible, offering a fully capable PC that's roughly the size of a deck of cards. This one normally sells for $60 and includes a USB-C power supply, 2GB of RAM, a set of three heat-sinks and more. It has an impressive 4.8-star user rating, too. Not sure what to do with it? Here are 13 fun things to try with a Raspberry Pi. (It's a little out of date, but many of the projects are still viable.)

Squad Hero Tired of looking at bored kids staring at screens all day? Send them outside for some wholesome pew-pew fun. This four-player laser-tag kit includes rechargeable guns and vests, thus eliminating one of the major hassles of older setups. There are multiple weapon modes, night-lights and adjustable lives-per-game settings. This typically sells for around $150, though it's been much higher during previous pandemic months. Today's deal is the lowest price on record.

OK, who's buying what?

