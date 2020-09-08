Tuesday deal: This sleek 4-quart air fryer is just $35 today

Bella Housewares

With pro sports (mostly) back, (some) TV shows swinging into gear and (virtual) awards season around the corner, there's going to be a serious need for homemade snacks. An air fryer makes for easy snacking that won't throw healthy eating habits out of whack, and right now a Bella 4-quart air fryer with a sleek, modern look is .

The key to air frying is super convection cooking, which uses hot and fast-moving air to mimic the results of regular frying but without all the oil. For certain foods like wings and steak fries, you might want a light coating of vegetable or canola oil, but we're still talking far fewer fat and calories than traditionally fried foods.

Best Buy also has a sturdy on discount for $25 and a -- perfect for breakfast -- at more than 50% off, down to just $18 as part of its daily deals. There are some shipping costs to factor in for each but you can always choose free in-store pickup on any item and grab them later today, pending inventory.