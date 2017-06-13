TSA tests fingerprint screening for flight check-in

Ian Waldie / Getty Images

How would you like to chuck the boarding pass and ID flash at the airport for your fingerprint?

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday it is testing a new checkpoint screening technology that matches fingerprints provided at the checkpoint with those already on file when travelers enrolled in the TSA's PreCheck program, which allows low-risk travelers to go through expedited security screening instead of waiting in regular security lines.

The TSA says the technology has the potential to automate the check-in process by eliminating the need to check passengers' boarding passes and identification, granting travelers access to the airport's secured area through an electronic gate.

"TSA looks at technologies and intelligence capabilities that allow us to analyze and secure the travel environment, passengers and their property," Steve Karoly, TSA's acting assistant administrator of requirements and capabilities analysis, said in a statement.



"Through these and other technology demonstrations, we are looking to reinvent and enhance security effectiveness to meet the evolving threat and ensure that passengers get to their destinations safely," he said.

Participation in the biometric screening process is voluntary. The program is being tested at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Denver International Airport.

